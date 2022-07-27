Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.985 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 63.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

NYSE:DKL opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.37. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $58.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 158.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

