Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public (OTCBB:DLEGF) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public (OTCBB:DLEGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Stock Performance

Get Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public alerts:

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public

(Get Rating)

Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic products. It operates through Power Electronics, Infrastructure, and Automation segments. It offers inductors, RF inductors, transformers, networking products, EMI filters, solenoids, current sensing resistors, and power modules; switching power supplies, standard power modules, and lighting ballasts and LED drivers; DC brushless fans and blowers, motors, thermal management products, cabinet thermal solutions, and ventilation and automotive fans; EV/HEV powertrain solutions and power electronics components comprise of on-board chargers and DC/DC converters; and display and visualization, mobile power, industrial power, and medical power products, as well as healthcare devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.