Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.16 and last traded at $63.00. 9,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 566,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 3.26.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Denbury by 0.8% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Denbury by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

