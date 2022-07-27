Deri Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $3.73 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $194,259.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00031846 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 469,737,680 coins and its circulating supply is 165,438,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

