Dero Reaches Market Cap of $52.81 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.15 or 0.00018225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $52.81 million and approximately $98,915.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,791.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.54 or 0.07132164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00142888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00256928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.00711588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00556213 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005727 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,522 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

