Desjardins Raises Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$39.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNIEF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Uni-Select Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNIEF remained flat at $24.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

