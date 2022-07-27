Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.31. 26,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,610,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.53 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 461,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.