Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $130.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UHS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.07.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.43.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,455,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after buying an additional 1,051,850 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after buying an additional 321,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after buying an additional 307,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.