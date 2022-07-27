Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $72.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

