Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €196.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €196.00 ($200.00) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DB1. Barclays set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($167.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($164.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €161.50 ($164.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €158.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €158.40. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 12-month high of €169.55 ($173.01).

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

