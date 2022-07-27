DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading 0.7% Higher

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €3.99 ($4.07) and last traded at €3.96 ($4.04). Approximately 310,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.93 ($4.01).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €4.10 and a 200 day moving average of €4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.76.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

