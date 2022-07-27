DFI.Money Price Tops $1,543.80 (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $1,543.80 or 0.07233694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a market cap of $59.58 million and approximately $119.55 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,342.58 or 1.00003874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003795 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00128442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00029591 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#.

DFI.Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

