Dfyn Network Hits Market Cap of $4.25 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $1.05 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016084 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001812 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031665 BTC.
Dfyn Network Coin Profile
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 132,350,574 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Buying and Selling Dfyn Network
