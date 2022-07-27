Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Diageo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,401,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,856,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,194,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Societe Generale increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.20) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.63) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

DEO opened at $180.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.91. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

