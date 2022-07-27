Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Diageo were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($49.40) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.63) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Profile

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.63. 7,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,469. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

