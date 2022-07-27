DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Down 5.4%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.51. 1,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 362,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

