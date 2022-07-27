Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Up to $18.56

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.56, but opened at $19.39. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 8,479 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on APPS. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $5,096,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 50,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

