Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,393 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $42,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 359,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 87,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,468 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,011 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,010,000 after acquiring an additional 121,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

