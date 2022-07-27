DinoSwap Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DinoSwap has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DinoSwap has a market cap of $206,062.05 and $17,683.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031922 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 152,120,234 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

