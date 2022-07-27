DOC.COM (MTC) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

DOC.COM (MTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. DOC.COM has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $96,261.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOC.COM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

About DOC.COM

MTC is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com.

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

