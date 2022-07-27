Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.35 billion and approximately $384.15 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00252322 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

