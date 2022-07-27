Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director Sells $1,548,960.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.99. 715,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,334. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.57. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 297,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,637,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Cowen upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.04.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.