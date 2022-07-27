Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director Sells $1,548,960.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.99. 715,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,334. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.57. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 297,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,637,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Cowen upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.04.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

