Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Dorman Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.20 EPS.

Dorman Products Stock Down 2.7 %

Dorman Products stock opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

