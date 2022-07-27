Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.51. 147,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,187. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

