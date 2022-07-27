Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.43.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.01. The company had a trading volume of 46,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,648. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.66. The stock has a market cap of $190.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

