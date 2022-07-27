Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 28,837 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,837 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.50. The company had a trading volume of 196,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,297. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.87 and its 200-day moving average is $386.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

