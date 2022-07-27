Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $169.74. The stock had a trading volume of 85,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,014. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

