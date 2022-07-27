Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.87. 74,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,282. The firm has a market cap of $190.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.07 and its 200 day moving average is $116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

