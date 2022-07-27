Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 371 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 645,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.25. 58,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,772. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $130.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.10.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

