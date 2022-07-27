Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,828 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,264,446. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $162.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.