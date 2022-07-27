Downing FOUR VCT plc (D4H) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Downing FOUR VCT plc (LON:D4H – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Downing FOUR VCT’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Downing FOUR VCT Price Performance

Shares of Downing FOUR VCT stock opened at GBX 79 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,316.67. Downing FOUR VCT has a one year low of GBX 77.50 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 92.50 ($1.11). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.22.

About Downing FOUR VCT

(Get Rating)

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

