Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$87.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

