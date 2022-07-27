Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,873 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 869,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 44,995 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 278,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,647,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,586 shares of company stock worth $1,659,008 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.