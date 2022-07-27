DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $591,801.00

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $591,801.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,721.55 or 1.00006549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003823 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00127709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00029655 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,709,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,312,596,740 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

