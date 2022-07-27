DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given New 1,765.00 Price Target at Barclays

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

DSDVY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,450.00 to 1,470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,500.00.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,236. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.