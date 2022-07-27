DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a growth of 569.8% from the June 30th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Stock Performance

NYSE DTP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. 61,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,623. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $54.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64.

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 11,231.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

