Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,772,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,484 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $644,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.05. 12,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.94.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

