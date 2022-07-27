DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €25.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) received a €25.00 ($25.51) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

DWS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.40 ($25.92) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €25.70 ($26.22) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €28.32 and a 200-day moving average of €31.84. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €23.62 ($24.10) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($42.73).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

