DXC Technology (DXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $300,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.