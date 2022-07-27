Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.02.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.43 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,052 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,256,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,598,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 846,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,650,000 after buying an additional 71,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,944,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

