Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.50.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Dycom Industries Price Performance
Shares of DY stock opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.02.
Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,052 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,256,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,598,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 846,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,650,000 after buying an additional 71,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,944,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
