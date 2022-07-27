Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.51 and last traded at $92.65. 942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 252,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.66.

Several research firms have commented on DY. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.02.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.40. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 111,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

