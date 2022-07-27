Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 million, a P/E ratio of -64,500.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.