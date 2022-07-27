Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.92. 1,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 202,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DYN. Chardan Capital began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.19.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

