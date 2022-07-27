Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $611.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $18.15.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 6,562 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 6,562 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 2,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,729 shares of company stock valued at $151,058. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dynex Capital by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dynex Capital by 21.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

