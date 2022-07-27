Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,796. The firm has a market cap of $606.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $18.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynex Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 6,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 9,729 shares of company stock valued at $151,058 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 81,536 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

