e-Money (NGM) Market Capitalization Tops $9.41 Million

e-Money (NGM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, e-Money has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. e-Money has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and approximately $383,610.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016242 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001782 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031865 BTC.
About e-Money
e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.
Buying and Selling e-Money
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.
