Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

EBMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.