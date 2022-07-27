Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,652,000 after purchasing an additional 48,954 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

