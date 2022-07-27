Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ecolab from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.53.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

