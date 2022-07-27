Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Short Interest Update

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the June 30th total of 4,924,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ecosciences Price Performance

Ecosciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Ecosciences Company Profile

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of environmentally focused wastewater products to food and sanitation industries, as well as residential consumers in the United States and internationally. It produces organic tablets and powders to be used regularly and in lieu of harmful chemical cleaning products in grease trap and septic tank systems.

